Back in 2023, Colin Cowherd flaunted venture capital interest in his digital content network The Volume, claiming it was worth more than $100 million.

Now, two years and several high-profile acquisitions later, Cowherd continues to insist he is not shopping the company. Despite watching as Bill Simmons sold The Ringer for a reported $250 million in 2020 and Dave Portnoy sold Barstool for about $550 million in 2023, Cowherd said this week that the company is profitable and “not necessarily for sale.”

In an interview on the Marchand Sports Media podcast, Cowherd explained why he is in no rush to cash in.

“Not necessarily trying to sell. I’ve got two really good partnerships. Do I need a third corporate partner?” Cowherd answered when asked what his goals are with The Volume. “If there was the right fit, if it was an ascending company or if they could provide something we don’t have, (but) there’s just a great freedom to call the shots.”

The Volume partnered with iHeartMedia from launch and recently struck a big new deal with Hard Rock Bet. Cowherd believes the company is financially sound and still creatively strong, and isn’t worried about stuffing his own wallet.

“It’s fun to just say I’m doing this or I’m not doing this,” Cowherd said of the control he possesses as owner of The Volume. “I don’t worry about (money), I don’t know how it would change my life.”

Cowherd also added onto previous comments about not taking a salary at The Volume, explaining that he pockets a portion of the profits as dividends. After recently signing an extension with Fox Sports and moving to Chicago, Cowherd is content with his career and life as-is.

“I like creating content, hanging out with my wife, talking sports and a little business,” he said. “A pretty simple life.”