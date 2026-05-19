Credit: Club 520 Podcast

Colin Cowherd has launched the careers of many young sportscasters since forming The Volume in 2021.

The podcast and digital video network has built shows around online content creators, current and former athletes, betting sharps, musical artists, and even reality television stars. No matter who the host is or which show they might work on, Cowherd has one rule that has guided his hiring decisions across all shows.

The longtime ESPN and FS1 host revealed the golden rule this week in an interview on the Club 520 podcast, which is part of The Volume.

“One of the reasons I like old-school, like I had Channing Frye on (The Herd) the other day. Channing Frye made good money; he didn’t make Kevin Garnett money,” Cowherd explained. “So, I like people who have been successful, but still need to work. Jamie (Horowitz) and I always had this theory that when we hired people, we didn’t have to be your biggest income, but we couldn’t be worse than second.”

Jamie Horowitz, an executive who worked with Cowherd at both networks, worked as an advisor at The Volume shortly after launch. Now, Horowitz oversees content at Omaha Productions, working with the Manning brothers.

For athletes, the Cowherd and Horowitz rule means avoiding the highest-paid superstars. But the rule extends to all types of hosts.

“If you were a basketball player, we’re not going to pay you what the Warriors are, but if you have a big shoe deal, now we’re third. Eventually, you won’t care,” Cowherd explained.

“You may have a pension, or you’ve got a local deal. I don’t have to outbid everybody, but if I’m not your second… I would have to find an athlete who made good money but who would need to put the work in.”

Cowherd offered up the example of Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham, who hosts a podcast with Bravo star West Wilson, and other Volume talent fit the bill as well. Former MLB star Anthony Rizzo contributes to NBC’s baseball coverage and is hosting a podcast around the 10th anniversary of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series championship. Nick Wright works at FS1 and hosts a podcast multiple times a week for The Volume.

On the entertainment side, Fat Joe is an investor and fashion mogul while hosting Jada & Joe at The Volume. Angie Martinez works in local New York City radio while hosting Angie IRL.

The concept is a useful way for any podcast network to think about recruiting talent at a time when fewer media personalities have a single exclusive employer. Cowherd wants to be a significant piece of a host’s career puzzle, but he’s okay with not always being the biggest piece.

“When you ask me who’s the athlete I would work with, it’s really, who would be the teammate I would work with? I’d have to find a teammate,” he said.

“It really wouldn’t be sport-specific, person-specific, gender. It could be (WWE superstar) Charlotte Flair; it wouldn’t matter. Wrestling pays her more, but she doesn’t have a shoe deal. I’ll be her shoe deal.”