Daily 2022 Communist China Olympics listings at NBCOlympics.com

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 11:25 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, noon

UConn at St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — Fox, noon

Maryland at Purdue — CBS, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Oakland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

UAB at Old Dominion — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — FS1, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Florida Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

South Carolina at Georgia — ESPN2, noon

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — ESPNU, noon

Drexel at Northeastern — FloSports, noon

Villanova at Seton Hall — FloSports, noon

Xavier at Providence — FS1, noon

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Butler at Creighton — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Elon at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at James Madison — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

UConn at Marquette — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Illinois at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Duke at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 10:01 a.m.

California Baptist at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, noon

Dogs

Puppy Bowl XVIII

Puppy Love: Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff — Animal Planet, 2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl Nation — Animal Planet, 7 a.m.

Puppy Bowl Presents: Dog Bowl All Stars — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.

From Puppy Bowl With Love — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Inside the Bowl — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XVIII: Pre-Game Show — Animal Planet, 12:59 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vss. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula E

FIA World Championship

Mexico City E-Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Round 3 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Final Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups — ESPN+, noon

Final Round: Featured Holes (#4, #12, #16 & #17) — ESPN+, noon

Final Round: Featured Groups 1 & 2 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round: Featured Holes #12 & #16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Deportivo Alaves vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Levante UD vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Granada CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

RCD Espanyol vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 24

AS Monaco vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. FC Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Pettis vs. Dos Anjos — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Boston — ABC, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Indiana, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 1 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals — NBC/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 6:35 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — NBC, noon

Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show — NBC, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: La antesala — Telemundo/Universo, 5 p.m.

Taste of the NFL — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI Kickoff Show — NBC, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI Postgame Show — NBC, 10:15 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: Homenaje al campeón — Telemundo/Universo, 10:15 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: Extra — Telemundo, 10:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Watson — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, noon

Boundless: Chile: Atacama Extreme 100 Mile Run — Stadium, noon

Boundless: Utah: Adventure Xtream Race — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Dream Big: The Story of Boston College — ACC Network, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: World Tennis Tournament (ATP Tour)/St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Center Court: Finals: Argentina Open (ATP Tour)/Dallas Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Center Court: Delray Beach Open (ATP)/Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Rio Open (ATP)/Dubai Tennis Championships (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.