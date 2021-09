All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL

Preliminary Final, Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Melbourne Demons vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 2

Edward Waters at Benedict — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Alabama vs. TCU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Penn State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. BYU — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Oregon — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 10

Estádio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs, Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 2, 6:20 p.m.

Estádio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Venezuela — Fubo Sports Network 5, 6:20 p.m.

Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Chile — Fubo Sports Network 3, 6:50 p.m.

Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Bolivia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 7:20 p.m.

Arena Pernambuco, São Lourenço da Mata, Pernambuco, Brazil

Brazil vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 2, 8:20 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Pregame — Fubo Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Wrap-Up: Matchday 10 — Fubo Sports Network, 10:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Ladies European Tour

Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhäusern, Risch-Rotkreuz, Zug, Switzerland

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Hockey Heroes, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

FDNY vs. NYPD — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Remembering The Game for New York — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

9/11 Remembered: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets from 9/11/2001 — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Home Video: 2004 Detroit Pistons — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

2021 NFL Kickoff, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NBC/Universo/Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Kickoff 2021 — NBC, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

E60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a,m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Women’s Semifinals: Leylah Fernandez vs. Aryna Sabalenka & Emma Raducanu vs. Maria Sakkari — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Weltklasse Zurich, Letzigrund, Switzerland

Day 2 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/TSN2/NESNplus/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.