All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Creighton — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 3

Third Round, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. El Salvador — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Third Round, Estädio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Mexico — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

Third Round, Estádio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estádio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. United States — Telemundo/Universo, 10 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Universo, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today: U.S. Ryder Cup Team Announcement — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2016 United States at Hazeltine — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Charl Schwartzel — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Golf Films: St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Houston — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports San Diego, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Looking Back and Looking Ahead (season premiere) — FS1, 7 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show (season premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

No Risk It, No Biscuit: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaches — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Kickoff 2021 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a,m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Karolina Pliskova vs. Maria Sakkari & Novak Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Weltklasse Zurich, Letzigrund, Switzerland

Day 1 — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group J, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Liechtenstein — ESPN3, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Spain — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group I, Elbasan Arena, Elbasan, Albania

Albania vs. San Marino — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group B, Olympic Athletic Center of Athens “Spyros Louis”, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Sweden — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Italy vs. Lithuania — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Centralniy Stadion, Kazan, Belarus

Belarus vs. Belgium — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Estonia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Andorra — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. England — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Germany — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Romania — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2/TSN2, 9 p.m.