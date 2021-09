All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Bowling Green at Tennessee — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Golf

College Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Louisville vs. Kentucky — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Rise of the Contenders — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Prefight Show: UFC 231 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — FS1/SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Season Preview — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL (season premiere) — Paramount+, 8 p.m. (new home)

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2020 NFC Divisional Round — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Hartford Athletic vs. Louisville City — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Football Report: CONMEBOL Matchday 9 & 6 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a,m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open:Barbora Krejcikova vs. Aryna Sabalenka & Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Carlos Alcaraz — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UEFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group A, Baki Olimpiya Stadionu, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Portugal — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Group D, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Décines, France

France vs. Finland — ESPN2/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Latvia — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group A, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs. Serbia — ESPN+, 2;35 p.m.

Group D, Stadion Bilino polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Kazakhstan — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Scotland — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Israel — ESPN+. 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Moldova — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Turkey — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Gibraltar — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Croatia vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow, Russia

Russia vs. Malta — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Cyprus — ESPN+, 2;35 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — Amazon/NESNplus/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/KZJO, 10 p.m.