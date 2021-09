All Times Eastern

Canadian Football League

Week 5

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN4/ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 12:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Louisville vs. Mississippi — ESPN, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

Day 3-Singles Matches — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Club Life — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Bernard Baruch Handicap — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Hopeful Stakes — FS1, 5 p.m. (season finale)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Baltimore — Bally Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 1 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — MLB Network/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 4:15 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a,m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max (series premiere) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the Open: Novak Djokovic vs. Jensen Brooksby & Maria Sakkari vs. Bianca Andreescu — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/TSN2, 7 p.m.