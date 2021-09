All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Fight Night, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Super Middleweights: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor — FS1, 6 p.m.

Super Welterweights: Jesus Ramos, Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza — Fox, 8 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 5

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPNews, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Orange Blossom Classic, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Black College Hall of Fame Classic, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Grambling State vs. Tennessee State — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. UNLV — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. North Texas — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona vs. Cal State-Northridge — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Arizona State vs. LSU — Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Stanford at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 2

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Panama — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Third Round, Estádio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Mexico — CBS Sports Network/Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Today — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 6 p.m.

Third Round, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

United States vs. Canada — UniMás/TUDN, 7:45 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Third Round, Estádio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Honduras — Universo, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 6

Neo Química Arena, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:50 p.m.

Estádio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Chile — Fubo Sports Network 3, 4:50 p.m.

Estádio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Colombia — Fubo Sports Network 2, 5:50 p.m.

Estádio Campeon del Siglo, Bañados de Carrasco, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Bolivia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 5:50 p.m.

Estádio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela — Fubo Sports Network 3, 8:50 p.m.

Cornhole

American Cornhole League

ACL Pro Shootout #8, VB Sports Center, Virginia Beach, VA

Singles Finals — CBS, 2 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 21

Padrón to Santiago de Compostela (Individual Time Trial) — Olympic Channel, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 9 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 11 a.m.

Finals — Fox, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

Day 2: Foursomes — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Day 2: Foursomes — NBC/Peacock, noon

Day 2: Foursomes — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

2021 Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Monday, delayed from Sunday morning)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Spinaway Stakes — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — TBS/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Houston at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

In It to Win It 200 (?), Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Darlington — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Kickoff 2021 — CBS, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash — CBS, 4 p.m.

Kansas City NWSL vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, noon

Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 — Universo, 1 p.m.

Week 2 Highlights — NBC, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Kyle Kuzma — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Ryan Davis — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the Open: Francis Tiafoe vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime & Barbora Krejcikova vs. Garbiñe Muguruza — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UEFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group E, Centralniy Stadion, Kazan, Russia

Belarus vs. Wales — TUDN, 8:50 a.m.

Group I, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Andorra — ESPN2/TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Lithuania — ESPN3, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Elbasan Arena, Elbasan, Albania

Albania vs. Hungary — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. North Macedonia — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Badajoz, Spain

Spain vs. Georgia — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Liechtenstein — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group B, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Greece — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group C, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Italy — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Czech Republic — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Poland — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Germany vs. Armenia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 4 p.m.