Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 16
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 7: Millau to Lavaur — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1
Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf
European Tour
Andalucia Masters, Royal Valderrama Club, Sotogrande, Spain
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour
TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 10:45 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Central, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 11 a.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Kentucky Oats — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Lesnar vs. Overeem/Diaz vs. Cerrone — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB
American League
Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 4 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Detroit at Minneapolis, MN — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 5 p.m.
New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 5 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto (at Boston, MA) — Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 8 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.
Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

National League
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports South, 4 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports South, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (at Pittsburgh, PA) — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague
Miami at Tampa Bay — FS1/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland — Fox Sports Wisconsin/STO, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Seaver — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat — TNT/TSN4/TSN5, 6;30 p.m. (Miami leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 1: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Bucks/Heat, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Rockets/Lakers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live (season finale) — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Semifinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 7: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche — USA Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 4 p.m.
Game 7: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports — Vice, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round/Doubles — ESPN app, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Arthur Ashe Stadium) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Louis Armstrong Stadium/Arthur Ashe Stadium) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

UEFA Nations League
League B, Group 1: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Norway vs. Austria — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

League A, Group 1: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Poland — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics — Twitter/WCIU/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings — Facebook/Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.
Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks — Facebook/KZJO/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

