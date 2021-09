All Times Eastern

College Football

Week 5

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia State at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Desmond Howard — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington vs. San Diego State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Cal vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. USC — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Seattle at New Mexico State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 2, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San Juan de Tibás, Costa Rica

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Santa Lucía — FS2, 8 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

FC Motagua vs. Universitario — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingbarns, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

United Fight Alliance — Stadium, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Jacksonville at Cincinnati — NFL Network, 8;20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Philadelphia at Boston — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim — Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — TNT/KTNV, 10 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

PTI 20 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

San Diego Open (ATP)/Chicago Fall Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Sofia Open (ATP)/Astana Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa Conference League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

Alashkert vs. HJK — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria

LASK vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, KAA Gent Stadium, Ghent, Belgium

Gent vs. Anorthosis — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Stadion FK Partizan, Belgrade, Serbia

Partizan vs. Flora — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

CSKA-Sofia vs. Bodø/Glimt — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Zaporizhzhya City Stadium, Zaporizhia, Ukraine

Zorya Luhansk vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. Jablonec — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu, – Cluj-Napoca, Romania

CFR Cluj vs. Randers — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Maccabi Haifa — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord vs. Slavia Praha — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Parken Stadion, Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen vs. Lincoln Red Imps — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Toumba, Salonika, Greece

PAOK vs. Slovan Bratislava — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group G, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Mura — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group G, GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands

Vitesse vs. Stade Rennais — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group H, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Basel vs. Kairat — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Group H, GSP, Nicosia, Cyprus

AC Omonoia vs. Qarabag FK — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Estadio de Anoeta, San Sebastian, Spain

Real Sociedad vs. AS Monaco — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group C, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Spartak Moskva — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group A, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Brøndby — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 4, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Rangers — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 6, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Merkur-Arena, Graz, Styria, Austria

SK Sturm Graz vs. PSV Eindhoven — Paramount/TUDNxtra 2, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, The Marshall Józef Piłsudski’s Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Legia Warsaw vs. Leicester City — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 1, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Bosuilstadion, Deurne, Belgium

Antwerp vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 3, 12:45 p.m.

Group D, Ülker Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. Olympiacos — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 5, 12:45 p.m.

Group E, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Galatasaray — UniMâs/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Ferencváros vs. Real Betis — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Stadio Olímpico, Rome, italy

SS Lazio vs. Lokomotiv Moskva — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 4, 3 p.m.

Group F, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

Braga vs. Midtjylland — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 3, 3 p.m.

Group F, Muvepharma Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Ludogorets vs. FK Crvena zvezda — Paramount/TUDNxtra 6, 3 p.m.

Group G, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 1, 3 p.m.

Group H, Luminus Arena, Genk, Belgium

Genk vs. Dinamo Zagreb — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 5, 3 p.m.

Group H, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Rapid Wien — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 2, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galvisión/TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals (Best of Five)

Game 2, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2/Sportsnet 360, 8 p.m. (Chicago leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2/TSN5/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series 1-0)