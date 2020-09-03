All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 15

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Hanwha Eagles — ESPNews, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 1

Central Arkansas at UAB — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: The Culture — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Evolution of the Game — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football 150: Integration — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Masters, Royal Valderrama Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Golf with a Purpose Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Overeem vs. Struve — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MLB Network/MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at New York Mets — YES/SNY, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports West, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 3: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics — TNT/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 6:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 1: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/TSN5, 9 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Celtics, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:20 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Islanders lead series 3-2)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:45 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-2)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 11 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round/Doubles — ESPN app, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Arthur Ashe Stadium) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Louis Armstrong Stadium) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

League A: Group 4, Mercedes Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Germany vs. Spain — ESPN/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group 4, Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Switzerland — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/YES, 6;30 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun — Twitter/KVMY, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury — Facebook Live/Fox Sports Indiana, 10 p.m.