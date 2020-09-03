All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 15
Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Hanwha Eagles — ESPNews, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
College Football
Week 1
Central Arkansas at UAB — ESPN3, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Football 150: The American Game: The Culture — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
College Football 150: The American Game: Evolution of the Game — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
College Football 150: Integration — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Formula 1
Gran Premio d’Italia, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
European Tour
Andalucia Masters, Royal Valderrama Club, Sotogrande, Spain
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
PGA Tour
TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA
Golf with a Purpose Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Overeem vs. Struve — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Texas at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/NESN, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
The latest
- MLB Network’s “Speed Cam” made its MLB broadcast debut, and broadcasters Buck Showalter and Scott Braun loved it
- AT&T reportedly looking to sell DirecTV for less than half of the $49 billion they paid for it
- ESPN+ will reportedly be the American home for Scottish soccer for the next five seasons
- The Mets’ app aired GM Brodie Van Wagenen saying MLB commissioner Rob Manfred “just doesn’t get it,” which led to an awkward apology
National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia — MLB Network/MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
New York Yankees at New York Mets — YES/SNY, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports West, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 3: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics — TNT/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 6:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)
Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 1: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/TSN5, 9 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Raptors/Celtics, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:20 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Islanders lead series 3-2)
Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:45 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-2)
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 11 a.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round/Doubles — ESPN app, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Arthur Ashe Stadium) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Louis Armstrong Stadium) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
League A: Group 4, Mercedes Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Germany vs. Spain — ESPN/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.
League A: Group 4, Arena Lviv, Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine vs. Switzerland — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/YES, 6;30 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun — Twitter/KVMY, 8 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury — Facebook Live/Fox Sports Indiana, 10 p.m.