All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL

Grand Final, Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia

Melbourne Demons vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Bantamweights, Central Park Community Center, Broken Arrow, OK

Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs. Saul Sanchez — Showtime, 10:35 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 8

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Boston College at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 4

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Women’s

USC vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Washington State vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Ohio State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Audodrom, Sochi, Russia

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour/European Tour

The Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, WI

USA vs. Europe: Day 1 (Foursomes) — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Ortega — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC 266 Preview Special — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN/WPIX/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — SNY/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Playoffs: Round of 8

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

James Harrison: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments of the Season — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 s.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Shop: Uninterrupted — HBO, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Back on the Record With Bob Costas — HBO, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Astanta Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Day 1: Day Session (Singles) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Day 1: Night Session (Singles and Doubles) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Laver Cup — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Laver Cup — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.