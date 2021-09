All Times Eastern

Canadian Football League

Week 8

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Illinois at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Washington — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

CS y D Comunicaciones vs. Alianza FC — FS2, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Marathón vs. Real Estelí — FS2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Best Lessons Ever: U.S. Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

Espanyol vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Valencia — ESPNews, 1:25 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Elche — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Final, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Seattle Sounders vs. Club Leon — ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN/TSN2/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

Lille OSC vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

FC Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Angers SCO vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Professional Fighter’s League Vault: Heavy Hitters — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

M-1 Global Stars of MMA: The Russian Storm — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m,

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Boston — ESPN/SNY/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC — WBFS/WTVX/WUXP, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution — WGN/WSBK/WNAC, 64.2, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. NYC FC — MSG Networks, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Gold Jacket Contenders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Letter Perfect — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SüperLig

Kayserispor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports Xtra, 12:45 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Campus Eats: Sweet Treats — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Coral Gables — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Astanta Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)