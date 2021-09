All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Super Featherweights, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov — FS1, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

VfB Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Field Hockey

UMass at Wake Forest — ACC Network, noon

Iowa at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Rutgers vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas vs. Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

USC vs. Cal State-Northridge — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Carolina Nationals, ZMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Finals — Fox, 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

NHRA in 30: They Walked Away 4 — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

West Ham United vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dutch Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Road to the Ryder Cup — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Natalma Stakes & Summer Stakes — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Monterey, Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas, Monterey, CA

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Show — NBC, 3 p.m.

Post Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

RCD Mallorca vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Espanyol — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

OGC Nice vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Estac Troyes vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Angers SCO vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Ortega — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Houston — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — TSN5/TVA Sports/WGN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Altitude/TSN1, 9 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 2 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville

Houston at Cleveland

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

New England at New York Jets

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami

Cincinnati at Chicago

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis

New Orleans at Carolina

San Francisco at Philadelphia

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Arizona

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee at Seattle

Sunday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens — NBC/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6;30 a.m.

NFL Game Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 4

Empoli vs. Sampdoria — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m.

Venezia vs. Spezia — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, noon

SS Lazio vs. Cagliari — Paramount+, noon

Juventus vs AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 2:40 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SüperLig — Matchday 5

Galatasaray vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Başakşehir vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports Xtra, 11:50 a.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E60 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Finals: Luxembourg Open/Slovenia Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Astanta Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

End of Regular Season

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NESNplus, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics — ESPN3/TSN2/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/TSN2/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 5 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network/WCIU, 6 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7 p.m.