All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 17
Collingwood Magpies vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 5 a.m. (Monday)
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 15: Lyon to Grand Colombier — CNBC, 7 a.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m./NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.
Formula 1
Gran Premio Della Toscana, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Tuscany, Italy
Race — ESPN2, 9:05 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
Final Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA
Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p,.m.
PGA Tour
Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD
Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
IndyCar
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Race 2 — NBC, 1 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 1
Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.
Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.
Villarreal CF vs. SD Huesca — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.
Valencia CF vs. Levante UD –beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
Ligue 1
Round 3
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseilles — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 1 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — TBS/Marquee Sports Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.
The latest
- Dan Patrick talks toll of SportsCenter with Julie Stewart-Binks, saying “It took years off my life,” but is up for another Olbermann reunion
- John Cena is set to host TBS’ “bigger, badder, and ballsier” revival of “Wipeout,” alongside Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek
- Bellator MMA is moving to CBS Sports Network, with its first three events airing on Thursdays in October
- NFL Week 1 viewership: Chiefs-Texans averages 20.3 million viewers, down from 22.7 million viewers for 2019’s NFL opener
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado — Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
New York Mets vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — SNY/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Week 11
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact — TSN1/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.
LA FC vs. Portland Timbers — YouTube TV (LA only)/KRCA/Root Sports, 11 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — UniMàs/TUDN/Twitter, 11 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, 1 p.m. (Clippers lead series 3-2)
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon
NBA GameTime: Clippers/Nuggets, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
NFL Week 1 Announcing Schedule
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
Fox Football Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday, Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:40 p.m.
NFL RedZone Countdown — Check your local listings, 12:55 p.m.
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel, 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 10 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter Special: Franchise in Crisis-The Washington Football Team — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
Bobcats on Three — ABC, 2 p.m.
Slam Dunk: Playing in a Pandemic — Cheddar, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
E:60 — ESPNews, midnight
La jugada — Univision, midnight
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Wheelchair — ESPN app, noon
Men’s Singles Final: Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Men’s Final Preview Show — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Men’s Final Preview Show — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/YES, noon
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2/TSN2, 3 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream — Facebook/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.