All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 17

Collingwood Magpies vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 15: Lyon to Grand Colombier — CNBC, 7 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m./NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Gran Premio Della Toscana, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Tuscany, Italy

Race — ESPN2, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p,.m.

PGA Tour

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Race 2 — NBC, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Villarreal CF vs. SD Huesca — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia CF vs. Levante UD –beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ligue 1

Round 3

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseilles — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 1 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — TBS/Marquee Sports Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — SNY/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 11

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact — TSN1/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

LA FC vs. Portland Timbers — YouTube TV (LA only)/KRCA/Root Sports, 11 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — UniMàs/TUDN/Twitter, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, 1 p.m. (Clippers lead series 3-2)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Nuggets, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

NFL Week 1 Announcing Schedule

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Fox Football Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday, Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:40 p.m.

NFL RedZone Countdown — Check your local listings, 12:55 p.m.

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel, 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 10 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: Franchise in Crisis-The Washington Football Team — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Bobcats on Three — ABC, 2 p.m.

Slam Dunk: Playing in a Pandemic — Cheddar, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

E:60 — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Wheelchair — ESPN app, noon

Men’s Singles Final: Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Men’s Final Preview Show — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Men’s Final Preview Show — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/YES, noon

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2/TSN2, 3 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream — Facebook/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.