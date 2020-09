All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 17

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond Tigers — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins — ESPN3, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 2

UAB at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Desmond Howard — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

Gran Premio Della Toscana, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, San Piero, Tuscani, Italy

Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Safeway Open, Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course), Napa, CA

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Ligue 1

RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Gustafsson vs. Teixeira — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB NetwoFox Sports Southeast/MASN2, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets — TNT/Sportsnet, 7 p.m. (Lakers lead series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Lakers/Rockets, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

2020 NFL Kickoff, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Kickoff 2020 — NBC, 7 p.m.

Football Night in America: Kickoff 2020 — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Kickoff 2020 — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

LaLiga Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Viva la Liga — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Voices of Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Wheelchair — ESPN app, 11 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Final — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Women’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Center Court: Quarterfinals-Generali Open (ATP)/Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Washington/Spectrum Sportsnet, 10 p.m.