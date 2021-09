All Times Eastern

College Football

Montgomery Kickoff, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

UAB vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Miami — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

At The Net — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 17: Unquera to Lagos de Covadonga — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

2021 Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Club Life — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

The Greatest Solheim Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

With Anticipation Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Legends vs. Newcomers — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Clutch — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Best of Day 8 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Track & Field, Cycling, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Arena Esport — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Sloane Stephens vs. Coco Gauff and Adrian Mannarino vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UEFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group D, Astana Arena, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Ukraine — ESPN3, 10 a.m.

Group A, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Louié, Portugal

Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Group G, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Netherlands — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Azerbaijan — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France

France vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Scotland — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Tórsovøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Israel — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisnau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Austria — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Daugava National Stadium, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Gibraltar — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey vs. Montenegro — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Cyprus — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Russia vs. Croatia — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Slovakia — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.