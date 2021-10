All Times Eastern

Boxing

Fury vs. Wilder III, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — ESPN2/FS1, 5 p.m.

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III: Part 3 — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

B1G Live: B1G Basketball Media Day Special: Day 2 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

Week 6

Charlotte at Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Syracuse vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Texas vs. Iowa State — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas AYM — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA of America

PGA Jr. League Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

1st Round — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

1st Round — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Furyk & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

Win and You’re In Series, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, KY

Darley Alcibiades & Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Welterweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ivan Castillo vs. Marcos Lloreda — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Rodriguez vs. Dern — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — MLB Network, 2:07 p.m. (Houston leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays — FS1, 7:02 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

National League Division Series

Game 1, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers — TBS, 4:37 p.m.

Game 1, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants — TBS, 9:37 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight Pre-Game — MLB Network, noon

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Postseason Show — TBS, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Indiana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — NBA TV/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas — Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — Bally Sports Sun, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — Bally Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

The Jump (series finale) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Philadelphia at Washington — NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary — TSN3. 9 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group E, Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Wales — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Germany vs. Romania — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Montenegro — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Lilleküla Stadium, Talinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Belarus — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Netherlands — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey vs. Norway — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Croatia – ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, National Stadium, Ta’ Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Ak Bars Arena, Kazan, Russia

Russia vs. Slovakia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Armenia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. North Macedonia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals (Best of Five)

Game 5, Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2/TSN4, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)