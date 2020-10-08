Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League
Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Queensland, Australia
Richmond Tigers vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at LG Twins — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Friday)

College Football
Week 6
Tulane at Houston — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

eSports
Twitch Rivals: FIFA 21 Preseason Invitational — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1
German Grand Prix, Nürburgring Circuit, Nüburg, Germany
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Golf
European Tour
PGA Championship, Wentworth Club (West Course), Virginia Water, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6;30 a.m.

PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA of America
Women’s PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, PA
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 246
Archuleta vs. Mix (09/12/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bellator 247
Jackson vs. Kielholtz (10/01/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason
American League Division Series
Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros — TBS, 3:35 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees — TBS, 7:10 pm. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 3 p.m.
The Postseason Show — TBS, 10 p.m.

National League Division Series
Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins — FS1, 2:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-0)

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 1 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 5 p.m.

Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres — MLB Network, 9:08 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 2-0)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight: League Division Series — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Division Series — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Division Series Pregame — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Division Series Postgame — MLB Network, midnight
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
MLB Tonight: League Division Series — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA
NBA Finals 2020 Media Availability — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL
Thursday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Fox NFL Thursday — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Kickoff — Fox/NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:20 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer
La Liga World — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Now or Never — ESPN2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France
Women’s Semifinals — NBC/NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA European Qualifiers
Playoff Semifinals, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Norway vs. Serbia — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League
Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom
England vs. Wales — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

