All Times Eastern

College Basketball

B1G Live: B1G Basketball Media Day Special — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

Week 6

Houston at Tulane — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Women’s

USC vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

USC vs. Colorado — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Washington State vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m./Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

UCLA vs. Utah — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m./Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 7

Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Colombia — Fubo Sports Network 2, 6:50 p.m.

Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Argentina — Fubo Sports Network 3, 6:50 p.m.

Estadio Olímpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Brazil — Fubo Sports Network 4, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Bolivia — Fubo Sports Network 5, 8:20 p.m.

Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Chile — Fubo Sports Network 2, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Pregame — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Wrap-Up — Fubo Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 4

Third Round, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

United States vs. Jamaica — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.//ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6 p.m.

IThird Round, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Costa Rica — Universo, 8 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Canada — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Panama — Universo, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global: Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — FS1, 4:07 p.m.

Game 1, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays — FS1, 8:07 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Memphis at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — NBA TV/TSN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Houston — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Jump (The Final Days) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — TSN2/RDS/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — NHL Network/KNTV, 10 p.m.

The Point (series premiere) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Campus Eats: Coffee — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The Bradshaw Bunch (season premiere) — USA Network, 9:31 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Semifinal, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Belgium vs. France — ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.