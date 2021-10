All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

Day Two — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Rutgers vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League

Wild Card Game, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — ESPN/ESPN2 (Statcast Edition), 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive-Charlotte — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Indiana at New York — MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis — TNT, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Miami Heat Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Chicago Bulls Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

New York Knicks Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:45 p.m.

Phoenix Suns Team Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:15 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers Team Preview — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Orlando — NHL Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto — TSN2/RDS/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — KTNV/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver — NHL Network/Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)