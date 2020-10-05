All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Samsung Lions at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Golf

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AK

Men’s and Women’s Tournament

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. UAB — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Show — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

AK Bars vs. Salavat Yulaev — Eleven Sports, noon

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics — TBS, 4:07 p.m.

Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 8:07 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Postseason Pregame — TBS, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals 2020 Media Availability — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2020 NBA Finals Film Room, Game 3 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs — CBS, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers — ESPN, 8:50 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8:40 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, noon

Top Shelf: Best of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Qualifying Round — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the 1st Round — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 31 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)