All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Samsung Lions at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
College Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AK
Men’s and Women’s Tournament
1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Clemson vs. UAB — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Show — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Hockey
KHL
AK Bars vs. Salavat Yulaev — Eleven Sports, noon
MLB Postseason
American League Division Series
Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics — TBS, 4:07 p.m.
Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego, CA
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 8:07 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
The Postseason Pregame — TBS, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Division League Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
The Postseason Show — TBS, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Finals 2020 Media Availability — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
2020 NBA Finals Film Room, Game 3 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
The latest
- Meredith has dropped its suit against Sports Illustrated operator Maven over unpaid fees, saying the sides have reached an agreement
- Fox Sports will televise The Spring League football games this fall
- Dave Roberts doesn’t want Dodgers’ players to do in-game interviews
- The NBA’s first-ever October Finals saw a new low Game 1 rating, down 45 percent from last year’s Warriors-Raptors Game 1
NFL
Monday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs — CBS, 7 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers — ESPN, 8:50 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8:40 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight
NHL
NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, noon
Top Shelf: Best of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Qualifying Round — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the 1st Round — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Top 31 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)