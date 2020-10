All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Classic Fights: Best of Lomachenko — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lomachenko vs. Lopez-Part 1 — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Top Rank Classic Fights: Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux — ESPN2, 10;30 p.m.

Top Rank Classic Fights: Best of Teofimo Lopez — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, noon

College Field Hockey

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, noon

Louisville vs. Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Wake Forest vs. Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Duke vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Florida vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 6:55 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion — Peacock, 6:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham — Telemundo, 8:55 a.m./NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 2:10 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Tercer tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

L’arc de Triomphe — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Belmont Park Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Longines Distaff, Juvenile Turf, Juvenile Turf Sprint and Juvenile Fillies Turf — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Levante UD vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miscellaneous

World Ultimate Strongman: Women’s Max Deadlift and Deadlift for Reps World Record Attempt — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

Week 15

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC — KMYU/YouTube TV (Los Angeles only)/KRCA, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — NBC/TSN1/TSN3, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Talladega — FS1, noon

NASCAR America — NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 3: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat — ABC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/RDS, 7:30 p.m. (Lakers lead series 2-0)

2020 NBA Finals Film Room, Game 2 — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

NBA GameTime at the Finals, Game 3 Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the Finals, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:15 p.m.

NFL

Week 4

Announcing Schedule

Viewing Maps (The506.com)

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox Football Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Super Lig

Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, noon

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E;60 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La Jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Round of 16 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA Finals

Game 2: WNBA Court 1, Bradenton, FL

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m. (Seattle leads series 1-0)