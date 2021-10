HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

McLennan Community College at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: College Football Rewind — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Maryland vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament

1st Round, Alumni Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

1st Round, Koskinen Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Duke vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

USC vs Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m..

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Purdue — ESPNU, noon

Georgia at Alabama — SEC Network, noon

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Curling

U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Trials

Playoffs, Curl Mesabi Curling Club, Eveleth, MN

Semifinal 2 — Olympic Channel, noon

Final — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 4 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Norwich City vs. Leeds United — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, noon

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Promoted: Brentford — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 12

Cádiz CF vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Atlëtico de Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Getafe vs. Espanyol — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 12

Angers vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Girondins vs. Bordeaux vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:50 a m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Stade Brestois vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 268 Countdown: Usman vs. Covington — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 5, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves — Fox, 8:15 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-1)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — KTBU/Altitude, 3 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC — UniMás/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati — WPHL/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs: Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Detroit/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G-League

G League Ignite at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 8 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Jets

Miami at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Tennessee at Indianapolis

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta

Los Angeles Rams at Houston

Philadelphia at Detroit

San Francisco at Chicago

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle

New England at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Washington at Denver

Sunday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings — NBC, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Carolina — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at Seattle — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/MSG Network/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Los Angeles/Montreal at Anaheim/Columbus at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Plays of the Month — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — Twitch, 2 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Inter Milan vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 7:20 a.m.

Fiorentina vs. Spezia — Paramount+, 9:50 a.m.

Genoa vs. Venezia — Paramount+, 9:50 a.m.

Sassuolo vs. Empoli — Paramount+, 9:50 a.m.

Salternitana vs. Napoli — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

AS Roma vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

TrueSouth: Lake Village — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Center Court: Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Monday)