All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball: A Team for the Ages — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Countdown Fury vs Wilder III — FS1, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: College Football Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

North Carolina vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia vs. Arkansas — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas Tech — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Providence — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona vs. USC — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Arizona State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4 p,.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 7

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Brentford — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingbarns, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Galloway, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe — FS2, 8 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

Elche vs Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 9

AS Monaco vs. Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Lille OSC vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Angers vs. Metz — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

MLB

Final Day of Regular Season

American League

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 3 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 3:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:20 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Washington — NESN/MASN2, 3 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Nashville SC — YES/WUXP, noon

Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew — WPHL/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus/KTBU, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire — TSN4/WGN, 4 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Inter Miami — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids — KZJO/Altitude, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs: Round of 12

YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR America — NBC, 1 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 4 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota

Houston at Buffalo

Indianapolis at Miami

Kansas City at Philadelphia

Tennessee at New York Jets

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas

Detroit at Chicago

New York Giants at New Orleans

Washington at Atlanta

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle at San Francisco

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver

Pittsburgh at Green Bay

Sunday Night Football, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots — NBC/Universo/Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

NFL Game Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Winnipeg at Vancouver — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 7

Hellas Verona vs. Spezia — Paramount+, 8:50 a.m.

Sampdoria vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 8:50 a.m.

AS Roma vs. Empoli — Paramount+, 11:50 a.m.

Fiorentina vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+, 11:50 a.m.

Atalanta vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SüperLig — Matchday 8

Fenerbahçe vs. Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Rizespor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports Xtra, 11:50 a.m.

USL Championship

Louisville City FC vs. New Mexico United — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Ticket Home — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 4 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter – ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Sofia Open, Arena Armeec, Sofia, Bulgaria

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, XS Tennis and Education Foundation, Chicago, IL

Finals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

ATP Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals — Best of Five

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — ESPN/TSN2, 1 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — ABC/TSN2, 3 p.m. (series tied 1-1)