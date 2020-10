All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

SK Wyverns at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

All Access: Davis vs. Santa Cruz (season premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

All Access: Davis vs. Santa Cruz — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

South Alabama at Georgia Southern — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Florida State vs. Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 9: B.M. Cid Campeador. Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campo — Olympic Channel, 9:40 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour

Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 250

Mousasi vs Lima, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, Uncasville, CT

Main Card — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Silva vs. Sonnen II — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman — ESPN2, midinght

MLB

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: Erste Bank Open and Astana Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Erste Bank Open and Astana Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)