All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Day Two: Match Play Finals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Minnesota at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Dubai Moonlight Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Faldo Course). Dubai

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

OGC Nice vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m. (postposted from 08/22)

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

World Championship, Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

Prelims — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:09 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 1-0)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids — WSBK/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami — Bally Sports South/WBFS/WTVX, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — TeleXitos 44.2/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC — WSTR/WUXP, 7:30 p.m.

NYC FC vs. Chicago Fire — YES/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union — TSN1/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — KTXA/KMPX/KMYU, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KPDX/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — TSN1/Bally Sports North Plus, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Bally Sports Indiana/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Chicago — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton — TNT/Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Boston at Florida — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 11

Hibernian vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Mexico vs. Ecuador — UniMás/TUDN, 8:45 p.m.

Futbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Miami — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/Courmayeur Ladies Open (WTA)/Transylvania Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)