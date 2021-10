All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Nothing But Net: Men’s Season Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Day Two: Match Play Semifinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Ohio State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

eSports

Madden NFL Ultimate Kickoff Tournament — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 11

Deportivo Alavés vs. Elche — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Espanyol vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Cádiz — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League 2021 World Championship Preview — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:09 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Special: HBCU Virtual Roundtable — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 7 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Kicking and Rapping — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet One/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — ESPN, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle — TSN2/RDS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Minnesota at Vancouver, Montreal at Seattle and Winnipeg at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly

Carli Lloyd Farewell Tour, Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

United States vs. Republic of Korea — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/Courmayeur Ladies Open (WTA)/Transylvania Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)