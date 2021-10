All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Day One: Individual Championship — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 23: Critical Body Moves — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Keys to Success — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

My Why Tour, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

Canada at United States — NHL Network/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 267 Countdown: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Path to the Pennant: American League — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Path to the Pennant: National League — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver — Bally Sports Ohio/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/TSN4/Root Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.//MannningCast, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Calgary at New York Rangers — Sportsnet West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Sportsnet One/RDS, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame live from Lindsay, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Florida — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — Bally Sports Sun/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Campus Eats: Seafood — B1G Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/Courmayeur Ladies Open (WTA)/Transylvania Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)