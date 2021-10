All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

College Football

Week 8

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Jack T. Stephens Cup, Alotian Golf Club, Roland, AK

Day Three: Match Play — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

MIchigan State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinal

1st Leg, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Santos de Guapiles vs. Forge — FS2, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 22: Right Or Rubbish — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

M-1 Global Stars of MMA: Three Round Wars — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 5, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox — FS1, 5:08 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

National League Championship Series

Game 4, Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS, 8:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

The Postseason Pre-Game — TBS, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, midnight

MLS

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution — NBC Sports Washington Plus/WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire — WSTR/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. FC Toronto — WBFS/WTVX/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact — WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. LAFC — KTXA/KMPX/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union — Bally Sports North Plus/WPHL, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy — KTBU/Spectrum SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew — WUXP/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders — Altitude 2/KZJO, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KPTV/TSN1/TSN5, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC — NBC Sports Bay Area/KBVO, 10:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN5, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — NBC Sports Washington/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Bally Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Boston at Philadelphia — TNT/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group E, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Atalanta — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./UniMás, 3 p.m.

Group E, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Bayern München — Paramount+/Prende TV, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Young Boys vs. Villarreal — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

LOSC Lille vs. Sevilla — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Malmö — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Juventus — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group C, Otkritie Arena, Moscow, Russia

Spartak Moskva vs. Leicester City — TUDN, 10:20 a.m.