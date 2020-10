All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Finals Week 1

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 5

Campbell at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at BYU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Georgia vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

TCU at Baylor — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship. Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Belmont Park Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race 1 — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

Wild Card Series

National League

Game 2: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs — ABC, 2 p.m. (Miami leads series 1-0)

Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres — ESPN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 2, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ABC/City TV/RDS, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the Finals, Game 2 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime at the Finals, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network Ice-Cap, 2929 Playoffs Stanley Cup Final-Stars vs. Lightning — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020 Playoffs-Plays of the Stanley Cup Final — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Names on the Cup — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Super Lig

Gaziantep F.K. vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA Finals

Game 1, WNBA Court 1, Bradenton, FL

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.