All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League
Brownlow Medal — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez: IBF/WBA/WBO Super Lightweight Unification Title Fight, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
Undercard — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Main Event — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Football
Week 7 Announcing Schedule (Link)
Drag Racing
Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX
Qualifying — FS1, 7:45 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 5
Everton vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a,.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon
Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Scottish Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
Long Distance Cup, Sprint Stakes, Fillies & Mares Stakes, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes — FS2, 8:30 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, noon
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 2 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 6
Celta de Vigo vs,. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.
Real Madrid vs. Cádiz CF — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.
Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.
LaLiga Show — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, noon
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 7:45 p.m.
MLB Postseason
American League Championship Series
Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 8:37 p.m. (series tied 3-3)
The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 8 p.m.
The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.
The latest
- Further ESPN layoffs appear to be in the works, but the timing and size are unclear
- Upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries adds director Rick Famuyiwa to production
- MLB Division Series viewership remains poor on Tuesday
- CBC’s “Battle of The Blades” premiere will be delayed thanks to a positive COVID-19 test from someone on the production team
National League Championship Series
Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 4:38 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-2)
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.
MLS
Week 19
Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami CF — TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports/WFOR, 7:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
Clean Harbors 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
Race — Fox, 4 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: NGROTS Setup — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL Super Stadiums: SoFi Stadium — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS, 4 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Utah Royals — CBS All Access, 8 p.m.
Soccer
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Sports Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
30 or 30: The Band That Wouldn’t die — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Swimming
International Swimming League
Energy Standards vs. Cali Condors vs. New York Breakers vs. LA Current — CBS, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Center Court: Sardegna Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP)-Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)