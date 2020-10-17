All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League

Brownlow Medal — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez: IBF/WBA/WBO Super Lightweight Unification Title Fight, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Undercard — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 7 Announcing Schedule (Link)

Drag Racing

Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 7:45 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Everton vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a,.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Long Distance Cup, Sprint Stakes, Fillies & Mares Stakes, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes — FS2, 8:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, noon

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

Celta de Vigo vs,. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 9:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Cádiz CF — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga Show — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, noon

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 7:45 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 8:37 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 8 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 4:38 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-2)

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Week 19

Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami CF — TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports/WFOR, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Clean Harbors 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — Fox, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NGROTS Setup — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Super Stadiums: SoFi Stadium — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS, 4 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Utah Royals — CBS All Access, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 or 30: The Band That Wouldn’t die — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

International Swimming League

Energy Standards vs. Cali Condors vs. New York Breakers vs. LA Current — CBS, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Center Court: Sardegna Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP)-Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)