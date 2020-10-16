All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League
Preliminary Final, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Queensland, Australia
Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kia Tigers at LG Twins — ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing
Lomachenko vs. Lopez, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
Weigh-In Special — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Boxeo Telemundo
Welterweights, Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL
Emanuel Colón vs. Antonio Moran — Telemundo, midnight
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Syracuse at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
College Football
Week 7
SMU at Tulane — ESPN, 6 p.m.
BYU at Houston — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Clemson vs. Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Scottish Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV
2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 7
Dijon FCO vs. Stade Rennais FC — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.
Nîmes Olympique vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
The latest
- Further ESPN layoffs appear to be in the works, but the timing and size are unclear
- Upcoming Magic Johnson docuseries adds director Rick Famuyiwa to production
- MLB Division Series viewership remains poor on Tuesday
- CBC’s “Battle of The Blades” premiere will be delayed thanks to a positive COVID-19 test from someone on the production team
MLB Postseason
American League Championship Series
Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 6:07 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-2)
The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 5:30 p.m.
The Postseason Show — TBS, 9 p.m.
National League Championship Series
Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves — FS1, 9:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-1)
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, midnight
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, midnight
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: Getting Started — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 9;30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Swimming
International Swimming League
Energy Standard Paris vs. Cali Condors vs. New York Breakers vs. LA Current — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Tennis
Center Court: Sardegna Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)