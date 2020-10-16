All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League

Preliminary Final, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kia Tigers at LG Twins — ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Lomachenko vs. Lopez, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In Special — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Boxeo Telemundo

Welterweights, Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL

Emanuel Colón vs. Antonio Moran — Telemundo, midnight

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Syracuse at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

SMU at Tulane — ESPN, 6 p.m.

BYU at Houston — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Championship, Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

Dijon FCO vs. Stade Rennais FC — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Nîmes Olympique vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays — TBS, 6:07 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-2)

The Postseason Pre-game — TBS, 5:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 9 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves — FS1, 9:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-1)

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, midnight

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, midnight

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Getting Started — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 9;30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

International Swimming League

Energy Standard Paris vs. Cali Condors vs. New York Breakers vs. LA Current — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Sardegna Open (ATP)/St. Petersburg Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Indoors (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)