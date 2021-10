All Times Eastern

College Field Hockey

Liberty at North Carolina — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: College Football Rewind — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Penn State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Nebraska vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Boston College vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oregon vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

USC vs. Utah — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Texas at Kansas — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 5

Third Round, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador — Paramount+, 5:55 p.m.

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Canada — Paramount+, 5:55 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. United States — Universo/Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Pre-Game — Universo, 5:30 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Honduras — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 5

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 2, 3:50 p.m.

Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 3, 4:20 p.m.

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil — Fubo Sports Network 4, 4:50 p.m.

Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network 2, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay — Fubo Sports Network 3, 7:50 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Pregame: Matchday 5 — Fubo Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Wrap-Up: Matchday 5 — Fubo Sports Network, 9:45 p.m.

Drag Racing

Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 3:30 p.m. (delayed from Saturday)

Finals — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Race — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.\

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Furyk & Friends, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Jr. League Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 3, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 4:07 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, The Park Formerly Known as New Comiskey, Chicago, IL

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox — FS1, 8:07 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-0)

MLB Tonight Pre-Game — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Race — FS1, midnight

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids — Bally Sports North/WUCW/Altitude, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs — Round of 12

Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, NC

Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, noon

Countdown to Green — NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

San Antonio at Orlando — Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 4 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL London Game, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay

New England at Houston

New Orleans at Washington Football Team

Tennessee at Jacksonville

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Minnesota

Green Bay at Cincinnati

Philadelphia at Carolina

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas

Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

New York Giants at Dallas

San Francisco at Arizona

Sunday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Network Postgame Show — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Running

Chicago Marathon — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Sailing

The Spirit of Yachting: Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Somos Afro-Latinos — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

PTI 20 — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Final Day

Third Place Game, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Italy vs. Belgium — UniMás/TUDN, 8:30 a.m./ESPNU, 8:50 a.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 8 a.m.

Final, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Spain vs. France — ESPN/Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Finals

Game 1, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — ABC/NBA TV Canada/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: WNBA Finals, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.