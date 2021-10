All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

1 FC. Köln vs. Fürth — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 9

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 5

Dartmouth at Penn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland — FS1, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Indiana vs, Michigan — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Volleyball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingbarns, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Galloway, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

2ndRound — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 8

Athletic Club vs. Deportivo Alavës — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 9

RC Lens vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 267

Lima vs. MVP 2, SSE Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Main Event — Showtime, 4 p.m.

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Leonardo Morales vs. John Sweeney — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Santos vs. Walker — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Washington — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central (season finale) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown (season finale) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks Team Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Calvin Johnson: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Barry Sanders: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Montreal at Ottawa — TSN2/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — NHL Network/MSG Network/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle — KING, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — NHL Network/KTNV, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 s.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

San Diego Open (ATP)/Chicago Fall Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

ATP Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court: Astana Open Final (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)