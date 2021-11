All Times Eastern

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter, Part 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Classic Fights: 2017: Terence Crawford vs. Felix Diaz — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Boxing: 2016: Terence Crawford vs. John Molina, Jr. — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Boxing: 2017: Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Solid Start — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Gary Koch-Adapting Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2021 Best Highlights — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2021 BBWAA Awards Finalists — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Philadelphia — MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago — NBA TV/YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Denver — Bally Sports Sun/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports West, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pre-Game live from Township Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Campus Eats: International-Part 3 — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Nebraska Hail Mary — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Stockholm Open (ATP)/Linz Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)