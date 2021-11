All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Field Hockey

ACC Tournament

Championship, J.S. Coyne Field, Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY

Virginia vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Michigan vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

Championship Drive: College Football Rewind — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

ACC Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Duke vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinals — Campus Sites

Indiana vs. Rutgers — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Maryland vs. Northwestern — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Penn State vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Corbett Soccer Stadium, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL

South Florida vs. Cincinnati — ESPNews, noon

ACC Tournament

Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Florida State vs. Virginia — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Championship. Corcoran Field, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

St. John’s vs. Georgetown — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Yurcak Field, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Championship, Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, Round Rock, TX

TCU vs. Texas — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mississippi at Tennessee — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State — Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Watford — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Race — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Timbertech Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Monday, delayed)

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Highlight Show — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

Villarreal vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

MLB

2021 MLB Gold Glove Awards Show — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

Decision Day — Final Day of Regular Season

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United — WSTR/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WGN, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City SC — TSN1/TVA Sports/WRBS, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami — WSBK/WBFS/WTVX/WAMI, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union — YES/WPHL, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — TSN4/NBC Sports Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC — Altitude/KCOP, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — FS1, 6 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC — KPDX/KXAN/KTFO, 6 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas — NBC Sports California Plus/KTXA/KMPX, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — Bally Sports Kansas City/KMYU, 6 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders — TSN1/TSN4/KZJO/KUNS, 6 p.m.

MLS Postgame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Phoenix — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet West, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Mexico City Capitanes — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 9 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Las Vegas at New York Giants

New England at Carolina

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans

Denver at Dallas

Houston at Miami

Minnesota at Baltimore

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco

Green Bay at Kansas City

Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Sunday live from Annapolis, MD — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG Plus/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports West, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Detroit/Nashville at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Nashville at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Islanders at Minnesota/St. Louis at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage — Twitch/Paramount+, 5:30 p.m.

Running

New York City Marathon — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

New York City Marathon Highlights — ABC, 4 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

Sampdoria vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 7:50 a.m.

Udinese vs. Sassuolo — Paramount+, 7:50 a.m.

Lazio vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, 10:50 a.m.

Napoli vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 10:50 a.m.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Soccer

Acción — TUDN, 3:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:55 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: SailGP — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Repùblica Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E60 Presents: A Love Story — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Andrew Hawkins — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Al Harrington — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Paris Masters: Singles Final (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court: Stockholm Open (ATP)/Linz Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Center Court: Stockholm Open (ATP)/Linz Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.