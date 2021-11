All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Indiana at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Purdue — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio State — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at Butler — FS1, 5 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Radford — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Point Park at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Army — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northeastern — FloHoops, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Delaware — FloHoops, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown — FS2, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Tulane at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 7:30 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rhodes at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Creighton — FS2, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Boise State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

La Salle at Penn — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

High Point at Wofford — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at Harvard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Young Harris at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo Guastatoya — Fox Soccer Plus/TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Newcastle United vs. Norwich City — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Camilo Villegas — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 12 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Bally Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St Louis — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Estadio Azulgrana, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Canada — TUDN, 5:20 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Greeny — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Bart & Hahn — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Canty & Golic — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group I, Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp, France

France vs. Wales — beIN Sports Xtra, 3 p.m.