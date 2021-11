All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Hartford at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

South Florida at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Point Park at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Campbellsville at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Schreiner at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s (TX) at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Carroll at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Montana at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Belmont Abbey at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Akron — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Freed-Hardeman University at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2001 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Chip Shot Mastery — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

CA Osasuna vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 156: Aldo vs. Edgar — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs — FS1, 6 p.m.

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon — FS1, 7 p.m.

Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Miami — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — Bally Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 12

Monday Night Football, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame live from Grimsby, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo — Root Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Winnipeg/Vancouver at Montreal Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Pittsburgh at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 14

Göztepe vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)