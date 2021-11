All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Canadian Football League

Playoffs

Eastern Semi-Final, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Western Semi-Final, Mosaic Stadium, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN4/ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

CFL Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, noon

CFL Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/ESPNews, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall — FS1, noon

Troy at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Merrimack at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Yale — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

American at Duquense — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at DePaul — FS1, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Franklin at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Academy of Art at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle (at The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Francis at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Albany vs. Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Clarion vat St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Hartford at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Monmouth at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Troy at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Manhattan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Northern Illinois – ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Island University at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Multnomah University at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Life University at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Butler at IUPUI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Longwood at Lamar — ESPN+. 3 p.m.

Grambling State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

George Mason at Navy — ESPN+, 3:15 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Yale at Fairfield — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: College Football Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Quarterfinal

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

2021 NCAA Women’s Women’s Volleyball Selection Special — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC K9 Detection Dog Challenge — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Brentford vs. Everton — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Watford — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 11:30 am.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Open de España, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Marbella, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Real Betis vs. Levante UD — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Girondins de Bordeaux vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Strasbourg — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Troyes AC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: José Aldo vs. Chad Mendes — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2021 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS Cup

Playoffs

West Semifinal, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake — ABC, 3 p.m.

East Semifinal, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NBC Sports Boston/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Muggsy: Always Believe — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

Week 12 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Houston

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Tennessee at New England

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville

Carolina at Miami

Philadelphia at New York Giants

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay

Minnesota at San Francisco

Sunday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Carolina — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago — NHL Network/NBC Sports California Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — TSN4/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Final, Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orange County SC — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Group Stage Review — TUDN, 10:30 a.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, noon

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Courage in Sports: Gridiron Greatness — CBS, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Galavision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)