All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBO World Super Bantamweight Title, Park Theater, Las Vegas, NV

Stephen Fulton vs. Brandon Figueroa — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Vfl Bochum vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jackson State at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

St. Peter’s at Providence — FS2, noon

Fisher at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Coppin State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Milligan at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass — NBC Sports Regional Networks (Chicago/Philadelphia/SNY), 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Penn State-Behrend at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

College of Charleston at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Georgia State at URI — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lees-McRae at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary — FloSports, 4 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at St. John’s — FS2, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Vermont at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard — NESN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton — FS2, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.=

Sacramento State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McMurray at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Marquette — FS2, 8 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at Illinois State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

St. Thomas at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Brown at Vermont — ESPN3, noon

Northwestern State at Kansas State — ESPN+, noon

Liberty at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Lehigh — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

LaSalle at Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Siena — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Buffalo — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Murray State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Creighton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Temple at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Bucknell — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Utah at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

La Salle at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

NCAA Division I Playoffs

1st Round

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross — ESPN+, noon

Davidson at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cal-Davis at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at South Dakota — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bayou Classic, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Southern vs. Grambling State — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Iron Bowl, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Alabama at Auburn — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ABC, noon

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Houston at UConn — CBS Sports Network, noon

Florida State at Florida — ESPN, noon

Wake Forest at Boston College — ESPN2, noon

Navy at Temple — ESPNU, noon

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+, noon

Army at Liberty — ESPN+, noon

Miami (OH) at Kent State — ESPN+, noon

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox, noon

Texas Tech at Baylor — FS1, noon

Miami (FL) at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Florida International at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 3:45 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Fox, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — FS1, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford — Fox, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at USC — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Ann Arbor, MI — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10 a.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:45 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Football Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Networks, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Quarterfinals

BYU vs. South Carolina — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big East Tournament

Championship, Al McGuire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Final — FS2, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Southampton — Universo, 9:55 a.m./USA Network, 10 a.m,

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m,

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

Madden NFL Ultimate Thanksgiving Tournament — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Open de España, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Marbella, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Asian Tour

Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course), Phuket, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel, midnight

European Tour

Joburg Open, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Alavés vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Mallorca vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Lille OSC vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA

Minnesota at Philadelphia — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m

Orlando at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Championship Chase: Playoff Push — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Drew Pearson: A Football Life — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Calvin Johnson Highlights — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights — City TV/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Seattle at Florida — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — Bally Sports Southwest Plus/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — Bally Sports South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at St. Louis/Dallas at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Winnipeg at Calgary — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

UEFA Europa & Conference League Magazine — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Welcome to Qatar — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.Sc

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex Middle Sea Race 2021 — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPNews, noon

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)