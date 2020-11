All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Korean Series, Masan Stadium, Changwon, Republic of Korea

Game 7: Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday,if necessary)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

CS Herediano vs. Real Estelí — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC — FS2/TUDN, 10:15 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 25: Year-End Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Dynamo Moscow — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Professional Fighters League — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Round One, Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC — FS1/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Round One, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — ESPN/TSN3/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Round One, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — ESPN/TSN1/TSN5/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds — FS2, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Chase Elliott — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: 2021 Gold Jacket Semifinalists — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: My First Favorite Player — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Week 11 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchweek Highlights — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Superlig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN , 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage-Matchday 4

Group E, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennes vs. Chelsea — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group E, Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia

Krasnodar vs. Sevilla — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Bull Leipzig — CBS All Access./TUDNxtra, 2:10 p.m.

Group F, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra, 2:40 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. Zenit St. Petersburg — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra, 2:40 p.m.

Group H, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. İstanbul Başakşehir — CBS All Access/TUDNxtra, 2:40 p.m.

Group G, Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./UniMás, 3 p.m.

Group G, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Ferencváros — Galavisión, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/TUDN/UniMás, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN/UniMás, 5 p.m.