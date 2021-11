All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Women’s

Nothing But Net: Women’s Season Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Cross Country

Men’s and Women’s

ACC Championship, Burke Golf Course, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

Men’s and Women’s Finals — ACC Network, 1 p.m. (delayed from 10/29/2021)

College Football

Week 10

MACtion

Ball State at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

SEC Tournament, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Quarterfinals

Florida vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Alabama vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinals

Leg 2, Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Forge FC vs. Santos de Guapiles — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

FC Motagua vs. CD Marathón — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jaye Marie Green — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Gary Koch-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 268 Countdown: Usman vs. Covington — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 6, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:09 p.m.

Path to the Pennant: Games 3-5 — MLB Network, 2 p.m

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame: World Series — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame: World Series — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Series Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Bally Sports SoCal/TSN1/TSN4, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Detroit — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Dallas — TNT/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Preview Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII: Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 8 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: A Way with Words — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Arizona Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit Plus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Southwest Plus/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary — Bally Sports South/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vancouver — MSG Network/Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Bundesliga Special: Best of October — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — B1G Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Paris Masters (ATP)/Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Group G, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Salzburg — Galavisión, 1:30 p.m.

Group H, Malmö New Stadium, Malmö, Sweden

Malmö FF vs. Chelsea — UniMás/TUDN, 1:30 p.m.

Group E, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Benfica — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:45 p.m.

Group E, NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:45 p.m.

Group F, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Young Boys — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:45 p.m.

Group G, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Lille OSC — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:45 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Zenit St. Petersburg — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 3:45 p.m.

Group F, Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Manchester United — UniMás/TUDN, 3:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.