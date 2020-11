All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Korean Series, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Game 3: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Ring City USA

Super Featherweights, Wild Card Boxing, Los Angeles, CA

Miguel Roman vs. O’Shaquie Foster — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Nothing But Net: Men’s Season Preview — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Diving

Texas Diving Invitational, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas vs. Arkansas vs. LSU — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Arizona State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

SEC Tournament

Semifinals, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Arkansas vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

West Virginia at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies Team International, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside & Plantation Courses), Sea Island, GA

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

Joburg Open, Randpark Golf Club (Firethorn Course), Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 253

Caldwell vs. McKee, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Card — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lyoto Machida vs. Mauricio Rua — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Field of Dreams 25th Anniversary — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Field of Dreams — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2020 NBA Draft Cutdown — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Draft 2020: Next Steps — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft 2020: Next Steps — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Draft 2020: Next Steps — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Kickoff — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, The 02 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Afternoon Session

Doubles-Mike Bryan Division: Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic vs. Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Singles-London 2020 Division: Dominic Thiem vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles-Mike Bryan Division: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles-London 2020 Division: Rafael Nadal vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas — ESPN2, 3 p.m.