All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

PBC Collection: Spence vs. Barrera — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

PBC Collection: Spence Jr. vs. Porter — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia (03/16/2019) — FS1, midnight

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ball State — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

ACC Tournament

Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Clemson vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Gremio FB Porto Alegrense vs. Cuiaba EC — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m.

America FC (MG) vs. SC Internacional — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:20 p.m.

São Paulo vs. Flamengo — FS2, 7:20 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies Team International, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

European Tour

Joburg Open, Randpark Golf Club (Firethorn Course), Johannesburg, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Rick Smith-Lifetime of Coaching — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Kunlun Red State — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC 255 Countdown — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

2020 NASCAR Awards — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 1 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 NBA Draft

1st and 2nd Rounds — ESPN, 8 p.m.

1st and 2nd Rounds — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2020 NBA Draft Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Draft — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation: Live Draft Special — Stadium, 8 p.m.

2020 NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Skilled & Smart — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 10 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight Special: Lightning Season in Review — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, The 02 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Afternoon Session

Doubles-Bob Bryan Division: Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Singles-Tokyo 1970 Division: Alexander Zverev vs. Diego Schwartzman — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles-Bob Bryan Division: John Peers/Michael Venus vs. Jurgen Melzer/Edouard Roger-Vasselin — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles-Tokyo 1970 Division: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Nations Cup

Matchday 6

League A-Group 1, Silesian Stadium, Chorzów, Poland

Poland vs. Netherlands — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

League A, Group 2, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Iceland — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

League A, Group 1, Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy — UniMás, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.