All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Press Conference: Crawford vs. Porter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Preview — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter, Part 2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Showcase

Day 2, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Central Connecticut State vs. UMass-Lowell — FloSports, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Michigan State at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Indiana — FS1, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Boston College at URI — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Long Island University at UConn — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Xavier (LA) at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

George Fox at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

North Florida at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Duquense at Longwood — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Dayton — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Angelo State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, noon

Southeast Missouri State at Texas — Longhorn Network, noon

Arizona State at BYU — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Florida International at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Brewton Parker at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Canisius at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m..

Morgan State at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Converse at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Molloy at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

URI at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern at Iosa — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

University of Science and Arts at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

American at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Northern Illinois at Buffalo — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ball State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Professional Figher’s League Vault: Welcome to the Kayla Harrison Show! — Fubo Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2021 BBWWA Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

The Race: Quest for Baseball’s MVP Title — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Detroit — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami — Bally Sports New Orleans./Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Colorado at Vancouver — Sportsnet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle — TNT/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Review Show — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Campus Eats: Seafood — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Singles Round Robin: Novak Djokovic vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Casper Ruud — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs. Kevin Krawietz/Horia Tecau — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Central Panamericano de Tenis, Guadalajara, Mexico

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Singles: Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Anett Kontaveit — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.