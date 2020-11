All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Korean Series, Masan Baseball Stadium, Changwon, Republic of Korea

Game 2: Doosan Bears at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football

Week 12

MACtion

Buffalo at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kent State — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

SEC Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. LSU — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 4, Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Chile — beIN Sports en Español, 4 p.m.

Football

The Spring League

Week 4

Alphas vs. Blues — FS1, 7 p.m.

Aviators vs. Generals — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

The Saudi Ladies Team International, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 24: Breaking Bad Habits — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview Show — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

2020 NBA TV Mock Draft — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Week 10 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Hall: Hockey’s Treasure — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, UPC-Arena, Graz, Styria, Austria

Japan vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, The 02 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Afternoon Session

Doubles-Mike Bryan Division: Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs. Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Singles-London 2020 Division: Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Evening Session

Doubles-Mike Bryan Division: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs. Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles-London 2020 Division: Rafael Nadal vs. Andrey Rublev — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Nations Cup

Matchday 6

League A-Group 3, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Croatia vs. Portugal — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

League A, Group 4, Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Germany — UniMás, 2:30 p.m.