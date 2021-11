All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Gavitt Tipoff Games (Big East vs. Big Ten)

Creighton at Nebraska — FS1, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan — FS1, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Hall of Fame Showcase

Day One, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

UMass-Lowell vs. Oklahoma State — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Central Connecticut State vs. North Carolina State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Phil Knight Invitational, Moda Center, Portland, OR

BYU vs. Oregon — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USC at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Howard at Villanova — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

DePauw at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Iona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oberlin at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Yale at Siena — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bob Jones at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Edinboro at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Troy -=- ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Keystone at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NVU-Lyndon at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rutgers — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

High Point at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Missouri A&T at Bradley — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Boise State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Loyola (Chicago) — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

American at Georgetown — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

La Verne at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

George Washington at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Stony Brook at Rutgers — B1G+, 11 a.m.

Presbyterian at Western Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Cal-Lutheran at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

King’s College at Penn — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Michigan — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Iona at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma — Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Shorter at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sonoma State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Portland at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina at Missouri — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 8

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. United States — Universo/Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Honduras — Paramount+/Telemundo Deportes app, 8 p.m.

Third Round, Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Mexico — Telemundo/Universo/Sportsnet Ontario, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. El Salvador — Paramount+/Telemundo Deportes app, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Pre-Match Show — Paramount+, 4:30 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Universo, 4:30 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Catar — Universo, 7 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Post-Match Show — Paramount+, 11 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 14

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:50 p.m.

Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 3, 3:50 p.m.

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Paraguay — Fubo Sports Network 4, 5:50 p.m.

Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina

Argentina vs. Brazil — Fubo Sports Network 2, 6:20 p.m.

Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 3, 7:05 p.m.

Football Report: CONMEBOL Matchday 13 — Fubo Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Camilo Villegas — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam-Mental Focus — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2021 BBWAA Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Brooklyn — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — KMYS/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Texas Legends at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Winning Rhythm — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 With Melissa Stark — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 10 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New York Rangers — TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto — Bally Sports South/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Florida — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — ESPN+/Hulu, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Vegas/Washington at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Singles Round Robin: Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Doubles Round Robin: Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek vs. Kevin Krawietz/Horia Tecau — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Matteo Berrettini vs. Hubert Hurkacz — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Central Panamericano de Tenis, Guadalajara, Mexico

Singles Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Doubles Semifinals and Singles Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 10

Group D, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. France — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Belgium — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Stadion Bilino polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Ukraine — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Estonia — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Latvia — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Turkey — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Norway — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:35 p.m.