All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside Boxing Live With Dan Canobbio — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 15

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Asheville Championship

Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. South Carolina — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Veterans Classic

Alumni Hall, Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Richmond vs. Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Navy — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Morris College at The Citadel — ESPN+, noon

Western New England at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine-Farmington at Maine — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gordon at Boston University — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Illinois State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Bryant at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Western Kentucky — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Kent State at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Butler — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Army at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Furman at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Radford at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Guilford at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at UAB — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma — Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

High Point at Northeastern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Iowa — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grambling State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Chicago State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UMass at Yale — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Dakota State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Nebraska — B1G+, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Baylor — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Brown at North Carolina — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas State at Illinois — B1G+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

George Fox at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Long Island University at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland State — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

SMU at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m,

Villanova at UCLA — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

Tennessee State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

George Mason at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Niagara at Oakland — ESPN+, noon

Stony Brook at Longwood — ESPN+, noon

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Harvard at UMass — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Cornell at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Arizona — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Dixie State at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pikeville at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Yale — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Maryland — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duke at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. South Dakota (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Howard Payne at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Merrimack at URI — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Cincinnati at South Florida — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Vermont at New Hampshire — NESN, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass-Lowell — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Matchweek 7

Third Round, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Panama — Universo, 8 p.m.

Third Round, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

United States vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p,m.//ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Costa Rica — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Jamaica — Universo, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Pre-Match Show — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Post-Match Show — Paramount+, 11 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 13

Estadio Campeón del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Argentina — Fubo Sports Network 2, 5:50 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Brazil, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sāo Paulo, SP, Brazil

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNU, 1:55 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The R&A/Asia Pacific Golf Confederation/The Masters

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship, Fire Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 271

Cyborg vs. Kavanaugh, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Main Card — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

USA vs. Mexico, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Lightweight Tournament — Paramount+, 10 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Pre-Fight Show — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Holloway vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

M-1 Global Stars of MMA: Legends of Russia II — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 pm.

2021 Platinum Glove and Team Defensive Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans — YES/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Toronto — Sportsnet West/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Next Gen ATP Finals/Stockholm Open (ATP)/Linz Open (WTA)/WTA Finals — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Estadio Tenis Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 9

Group F, Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Scotland — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Stadio Olímpico, Rome, Italy

Italy vs. Switzerland — ESPN2/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria

Austria vs. Israel — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Faroe Islands — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Poland — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Group I, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Albania — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Group I, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. San Marino — ESPN+/TUDNxtra, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.