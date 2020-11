All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Game 4, Semifinal Playoff, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, Seoul, Republic of Korea

KT Wiz at Doosan Bears — ESPNews, 4:25 a.m. (Friday, if necessary)

College Basketball

Men’s

Kentucky Baseball Pro Day — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 11

Colorado State at Boise State — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Practice 1 — ESPN, 2:55 a.m. (Friday)

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round

Amen Corner — ESPN+/Masters.com, 7:10 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/Masters.com, 7:30 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — ESPN+/Masters.com, 7:40 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16 — ESPN+/Masters.com, 8:15 p.m.

1st Round — ESPN, 1 p.m.

1st Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 252

Pitbull vs. Carvalho, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Event — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Most Valuable Player Awards — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Most Valuable Player Awards — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Get to Know: 2020 Draft Prospects — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: The Art of the Triple Double — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Transformation — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. United States — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

One2One: Misty Copeland — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Oxford — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Women in the ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Sofia Open, Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Play-off Final, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Former Yugoslavia Republic of Macedonia — ESPN2, 11:45 a.m.

Play-off Final, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Scotland — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Euro Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.